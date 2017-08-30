Residents in Terrebonne Parish starting over after flooding from Harvey

TERREBONNE - In Terrebonne Parish, residents say a foot of water came into their homes and stayed there for hours. Once the water finally drained, everything was ruined. Now three families will have to tear down walls to prevent mold from growing and buy all new furniture.

"I just wish my house was lifted like the other houses so I wouldn't have to go through this," flood victim Raven Sipp said. "It's time and it's money to start all over, get new furniture."

The Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness says the pumps were working but they got too much rain too quickly. The families impacted by the flood say they'll have to live elsewhere for months.

In Lafourche Parish, residents are drying out after getting a record of 5-7 inches of rain Tuesday. Residents say the streets in one neighborhood near Lockport were completely covered with water and some of that water got into people's homes. Eight houses in Thibodaux, Raceland, Lockport and Cut Off saw some water damage as well. Parish officials say the pumps were working but some residents say regardless, their neighborhoods flood every time it rains and Tuesday was no different.

"It was a lot of water," resident Darren Dufrene said. "Some of it's still here. Every time we get a little rain it floods, and I've been calling the parish to come see about it, but I'm still waiting on them."

Despite some complaints, parish officials say they think the storm could have been much worse and they credit the sandbagging stations for stopping more homes from flooding. They passed out sandbags for 15 hours on Wednesday and say it paid off.

