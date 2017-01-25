Residents react to deadly officer involved shooting in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are releasing new details Wednesday in the officer involved shooting in New Orleans East at the Carriage House Apartment Complex.

Officials said the suspect had a gun and aimed it an officer. Around midday, patrol cars could be seen canvassing the area, but it was nothing like the scene Tuesday night.



"I came off of Read and Curran and I just saw a lot of activity police, undercover cars flashing lights like usual,” described Larry Green, a resident at the apartments.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said a special task force was closing in on two suspects wanted in connection with a string of armed robberies.

"The surveillance team observed two suspects who they believe were the suspects in question,” said Harrison.

The two men were wanted in connection to a series of armed robberies.

"The suspects began to flee, and our officers began to pursue,” said Harrison.

Police said during the pursuit, one of the suspects had a semi-automatic gun and at one point aimed it at an officer. That's when police said he was shot multiple times.

Residents said they saw the man lying on the ground near an area by the laundry room and playground. The deceased suspect has not been identified. However, the second suspect has been identified as Harry Palmore. Our partners at the New Orleans Advocate have found through court records Palmore has been linked to three armed robberies.

Neighbors in the complex said they weren’t surprised by the crime and felt safe in their homes.

“I don't' really see too much, a lot of kids be running around playing, a lot of families back here,” added Green.

The New Orleans Independent Police Monitor was also on the scene Tuesday night and confirmed a gun was found next to the dead suspect. The monitor will be reviewing all aspects of the case and issuing a report in a few of months.

Residents said despite last night’s shooting, they still feel comfortable in their neighborhood.

“But you got to know your surroundings,” said Daniel Johnson who lives in the across the street.

The officer involved was a part of NOPD’s Tactical Intelligence Gathering Enforcement Response Unit. His identity has not been revealed, but police said he’s been moved to administrative duty pending the investigation. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on the dead suspect Thursday.

