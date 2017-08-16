Residents receive help at flood recovery resource fair

NEW ORLEANS – A flood recovery resource fair has been going on to help people who were affected by the August 5 flooding.

The four-day event is hosted by the city at the Corpus Christi Epiphany Community Resource Center on St. Bernard Avenue.

The doors opened at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and since then, people have been constantly filtering into the resource fair. Many who came to the resource fair were looking for their questions to be answered and they said they were just curious about what they needed to do to try and move forward.

Residents were able to talk with different agencies at the fair and fill out paperwork. Many said they were left feeling hopeful.

“We understand that so many people were impacted by the recent floods so we want to work with our nonprofit partners who have access to information and resources to make sure that all the things we have at our disposal to the city are available to people that may need to get back on their feet and that's what we're here to do today,” Tyronne Walker, senior communications advisor, said.

Some people who came to the fair say they were a little disappointed because they came in hopes of getting questions answered about their flooded cars, however the fair was mainly for homes and business that were flooded.

The fair will continue until 7 p.m. on Wednesday and will be held on Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

