Residents share thoughts ahead of State of the Union

New Orleans has a lot of differing opinions when it comes to politics and ahead of President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address, Eyewitness News asked some residents in their own words, how would they describe the state of the union.

"The country has lost it," Buddy Thompson said.

"Hopes of it being restored," Danielle Bonnevier said.

Keep in mind, there are a lot of opinions, this was just a cross-section of people along Decatur Street.

"I think that everyone should be allowed to have their opinions and viewpoints and their choices in life, and I don't think that's what's being displayed in our country right now," Mary Bishop, a visitor from D.C. said.

Many people Eyewitness News talked to said they were unhappy about the overall state of politics in the nation.

"It's going to be all the same. They’re going to say their points, and the opposition is going to say their points and they’re going to be the exact opposite we're going to know what they're going to say already," Matt Howlett, a visitor from Green Bay said.

"Trump has made our country take really hard stands, one way or the other," Kathy Benner, also from D.C. said.

Two friends shared their opposing views; Danielle Bonnevier from Shreveport, and her friend Dawn from North Carolina. Bonnevier believes the country is broken.

"I see a broken country but I believe it can be restored if we all stay unified," Bonnevier explained.

Dawn shared a different outlook; she was excited and grateful.

"I'm in industrial automation solely, industrial, so I work for a very large manufacturer that's dedicated to industrial, and our business is just booming," she said.

The two may not agree politically, but both are hopeful. Many also said they're too busy to watch the presidential address, but say regardless they care about the future of the State of the Union.

