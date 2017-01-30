Residents stand against travel ban at City Hall

NEW ORLEANS – For the second day, protesters took to City Hall to speak out against the recently signed order on immigration.

Monday, the New Orleans Palestinian Solidarity Committee asked city and state leaders to actively fight President Donald Trump’s executive order. However, others said the protests are tearing the community apart.

“We're not going to allow him to push progress back," said City Councilman Jason Williams at Monday’s demonstration. Williams, who is also an attorney, questioned the legality of Trump’s actions. "I believe that this most recent executive order is illegal and unconstitutional."

Others praised the move as a way to make the U.S. safer and said protests divide the nation further.

"It will keep those people that are trying to destroy our country from within from getting here," said resident Tim Jones. "I think that we need to be on guard right now especially. I think there are a lot of things at work against our country and we don't need to be tearing the country apart ourselves."

Those against the ban argue the executive actions are what's dividing the country.

"It doesn’t matter if you're Black, White, Hispanic,” said Jenna Atalleh. “We're all one. We're all going to stand together. My country is Palestine and there is a wall and I know what it's like to have a wall separate you from your country and I wouldn’t wish that on anyone."

The New Orleans Solidarity committee said their next step is to go before the Jefferson Parish Council. That is planned for Wednesday.

(© 2017 WWL)