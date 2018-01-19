Restrooms reopen, heat is back at Louis Armstrong airport.

Yellow tape shows that toilets are closed at Armstrong International Airport in Kenner Thursday. Photo: Jacqueline Quynh

KENNER, LA. - Travelers at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport can use the bathroom again.

Deputy Director Michelle Wilcut reports Friday that water pressure to the airport was restored overnight and all restrooms have reopened.

Because parts of Jefferson Parish are still under a boil order, the airport is providing hand sanitizer for passengers. Parish President Mike Yenni tells WWL-TV that he is hopeful that the boil order will be lifted sometime Saturday.

Water pressure was also restored to the airport’s boilers that provide heat to the entire terminal.

Portable toilets were brought in after water issued prevent some toilets from flushing.

