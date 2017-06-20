WWL
Reward for info after Thibodaux home shot multiple times

Kevin Dupuy , WWLTV 11:34 AM. CDT June 20, 2017

THIBODAUX – Police are asking for the public’s help for information about a shooting in Thibodaux Friday.

According to the Thibodaux Police Department, the a home in the 200 block of Rue Colette was shot multiple times around 12:01 a.m. Friday. Investigators say there were people inside the home, but no one was hurt.

Police say a similar incident happened at the same home in April 2016.

Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip through the Crimestoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.  Tipsters can be eligible for up to $1,000 in cash if information leads to an arrest.

