Reward for info after Thibodaux home shot multiple times

THIBODAUX – Police are asking for the public’s help for information about a shooting in Thibodaux Friday.

According to the Thibodaux Police Department, the a home in the 200 block of Rue Colette was shot multiple times around 12:01 a.m. Friday. Investigators say there were people inside the home, but no one was hurt.

Police say a similar incident happened at the same home in April 2016.

Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip through the Crimestoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters can be eligible for up to $1,000 in cash if information leads to an arrest.

© 2017 WWL-TV