Rex foundation awards $1 million for local education

Rex at Gallier Hall (Photo: Natalie Shepherd)

Living up to its motto, which in Latin translates to "for the public good," the Rex Organization on Saturday presented more than $1 million in grants to local schools and education groups through its Pro Bono Publico Foundation.

The Rex Organization, best known for its Fat Tuesday parade and the Carnival krewe founded in 1872, established the foundation after Hurricane Katrina to benefit local education causes.



This year its grants totaling $1 million were presented to to 63 recipients during an open house Saturday at the Rex Den.

Rex said those 63 grants benefit 10 charter management organizations which include 39 schools; 25 individual schools; and 28 supporting and advocacy organizations.



The NORD Foundation was also a recipient for activities at Taylor Playground, which is adjacent to the Rex float den on S. Claiborne Avenue.

The 2017 grant total marks the sixth consecutive year Pro Bono Publico Foundation’s grants have exceeded half a million dollars.

Since its creation, the Pro Bono Publico Foundation has given $5.5 million to local schools.

The Rex parade, featuring its iconic floats and the King of Carnival, will roll on Mardi Gras, Feb. 28.