Richmond says Trump ‘s---hole' comment is proof his agenda is ‘a Make America White Again agenda'

U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond said Thursday that a vulgar comment President Donald Trump reportedly used while referring to Haiti, El Salvador and African countries during a meeting on immigration is “further proof that his Make America Great Again agenda is really a Make America White Again agenda.”

Richmond (D-New Orleans) issued his response as chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus.

The Washington Post reported that during a meeting in the Oval Office, Trump questioned why the United States would want to admit more people from “s---hole countries.” That comment came during a meeting with lawmakers who are trying to forge a deal to protect hundreds of thousands of young people from deportation.

A White House spokesman did not deny the report, instead saying that while "Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries," Trump "will always fight for the American people."

The spokesman, Raj Shah, said in a statement that Trump wants to welcome immigrants who "contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation," and will always reject "temporary, weak and dangerous stopgap measures" that he says "threaten the lives of hardworking Americans" and undercut other immigrants.

Trump reportedly suggested that the U.S. should bring more people from countries like Norway, whose prime minister he met Wednesday, The Post reported.

