Ride-sharing app Lyft to launch at Armstrong airport

NEW ORLEANS – Uber won’t be the only ride-hailing app travelers can get from the Armstrong International Airport anymore.

Starting Thursday at 8 a.m., Lyft says its drivers will start to pick up passengers from the airport in Kenner.

“We’re excited to launch at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and bring our affordable reliable rides to area travelers,” said Don Griffin, Lyft's Business Development Manager.

Lyft started in 2012, and the company says the ride sharing service is available in more than 350 cities.

