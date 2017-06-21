Rising water threatened Slidell, but residents were prepared

SLIDELL -- Cindy’s quiet strength was seen in St. Tammany Parish as flooding ranged from inches in roadways to feet in driveways.



In the Coin du Lestin neighborhood of Slidell, winds pushed water from the Bayou Bonfouca into neighborhoods.



“Yeah, this is the biggest threat we’ve had since [Hurricane] Isaac,” said Mike France, who has lived in the area his whole life. “You know, this is Louisiana so this is what we deal with.”



France says years of flooding, including Isaac and Katrina have conditioned him to different elements. For instance, when water from the bayou reaches his driveway he knows the only bridge connecting his neighborhood to higher ground is usually underwater.



“You’ve always got to keep an eye out because things change fast,” he said.



Only a mile down the road, inches of water quickly became feet near the Bonfouca Marina where flooding was most prevalent.



“On this side of the bridge [water levels like this] happen mostly for hurricanes or hard tropical storms, but this one has been so mild for the water to come up so fast,” said Thad Galloway who spent the day making sure boats didn’t buoy their way into the roadway. “It’s amazing.”



The water from the bayou poured its way in neighborhoods as far as Avery Estates where two feet of water stagnated cars.



“We have nothing and this is pushing all this water on top of us,” said Anthony Coronia.



Coronia’s home sits atop pillars so flooding wasn’t the issue, it’s the consisted flooding. He says most storms send water into his streets.



“Well, if an emergency breaks out you see what we got -- we’ve got a six-wheel amphibious vehicle,” he said. “If we didn’t have this we wouldn’t be able to get out of here for help.”



Despite the rising waters the St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District says it did not have to respond to any emergencies on Wednesday.



Its firefighters still spent the day testing portable pumps saying they know just how quickly conditions can change.

