ROAD CLOSURES FOR WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21 - NEW ORLEANS -- Flood waters are shutting down roads in Louisiana as Tropical Storm Cindy drops several inches of rain and pushes tides higher. Here are the latest closures we have by parish from the Department of Transportation and Development.

ORLEANS PARISH

- US90 Between America Street and US 11. Flooding. Right lane closed.

The right (outside) lanes of U.S. 90 are closed in both directions from Textron to Venetian Isles due to significant tidal water on the roadway. The left (inside) lanes remains passable in both directions.

JEFFERSON PARISH

-LA 1 between Grand Isle and Fourchon is closed due to flooding.

ST. BERNARD PARISH

- LA 46 between LA 300 and the end of LA 46 is closed due to flooding.

La. 46 east of Reggio was closed due to water on the roadway beginning at 8:00 p.m., June 20, 2017, and until further notice. Local traffic is currently evacuating from the low lying areas.

ST. TAMMANY

- LA 1077/Main Street between Colleen Court and Lake Pontchartrain. Look out for flooding. The road is closed.

1077/LAKE ROAD - MADISONVILLE, LA LA 1077/Lake Road in Madisonville has been closed until further notice due to high water, from the last house on Main Street south to Lake Ponchartrain.

