Rocker made to look like police car given to fallen officer's son

(Image via Facebook: Baton Rouge Police Department)

BATON ROUGE – The son of a fallen Baton Rouge Police Department officer received a special gift on Monday.

A rocker made to look like a BRPD patrol car was given to Montrell Jackson’s son. Jackson was one of three officers fatally shot during an ambush against Baton Rouge police officers in July 2016.

The rocker was presented to Jackson’s son by Scott and Trish Snyder of Hero’s Rock, a non-profit organization that builds custom tribute rockers for the children of fallen heroes, according to its website.

BRPD says the rocker is a replica of Jackson’s patrol car. Jackson, 32, was a 10-year veteran of the Baton Rouge Police Department. His son, Mason, was about four months old at the time of his death.

