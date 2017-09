SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 26: Singer Rod Stewart performs on stage at the Acer Arena on February 26, 2008 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) (Photo: Lisa Maree Williams, 2008 Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – Rod Stewart is set to be the headliner for the 2018 Endymion Extravaganza.

The krewe announced pop singer Jason Derulo, The Wise Guys and Groovy 7 are also scheduled to perform at the ball on Feb. 10.

The parade themed, "Jazz: A Gift to the World," will feature 36 floats and 3,100 riders, the krewe said during the announcement Wednesday.

