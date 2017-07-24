Photographer turns newborns into Disney princesses

All six princesses together. (Photo: Courtesy: Belly Beautiful Portraits/Sew Trendy Accessories)

One day, these six little girls will be able to say they were princesses.

And when they do, Belly Beautiful Portraits made sure that there was photographic proof of their reign.

The six newborns were transformed into Disney Princesses — Ariel, Bell, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Jasmine, and Snow White — for a magical photo shoot.

The studio also did a Marvel-themed shoot, featuring a baby Wolverine.

