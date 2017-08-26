Rouses Supermarket on Tchoupitoulas robbed early Saturday

NEW ORLEANS - Police are investigating a robbery at the Rouses supermarket early Saturday morning.

Initial reports from the NOPD said the robbery happened just before 4 a.m. in the 4500 block of Tchoupitoulas Street when two store employees were forced into the store by an armed man. The employees were forced into the manager’s office where the safe was located, officials said.

According to police, the suspect demanded the employees open the safe. He then ran out the back door with an unknown amount of cash.

This is the second time the grocery store has been robbed at gunpoint in two months. The last incident happened just before 6 a.m. July 16.

No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

