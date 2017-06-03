WWL
Rubber ducks race in City Park for good cause

The rain did not wash out the 8th annual rubber duck derby.

Kevin Dupuy, WWL 7:18 PM. CDT June 03, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – Thousands of rubber ducks raced in the big lake in New Orleans City Park Saturday for a good cause.

The Greater New Orleans Rubber Duck Derby kicked off Saturday afternoon in City Park to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Each adopted duck was entered by making a $5 donation on the Rubber Ducky Derby website. The organization says for every $1 raised, the Second Harvest Food Bank can provide three meals to those in need in South Louisiana.

The group reached its goal this year of 20,000 adopted ducks. The Grand prize winner in the Rubber Duck Derby received $5,000. 

