Rubber ducks race in City Park for good cause

NEW ORLEANS – Thousands of rubber ducks raced in the big lake in New Orleans City Park Saturday for a good cause.

The Greater New Orleans Rubber Duck Derby kicked off Saturday afternoon in City Park to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Each adopted duck was entered by making a $5 donation on the Rubber Ducky Derby website. The organization says for every $1 raised, the Second Harvest Food Bank can provide three meals to those in need in South Louisiana.

The group reached its goal this year of 20,000 adopted ducks. The Grand prize winner in the Rubber Duck Derby received $5,000.

And they're off. It's the 8th annual Rubber Duck Derby! A race to help fight against hunger. More tonight @5! pic.twitter.com/FReq4X49ad — Caresse Jackman (@CaresseJ) June 3, 2017

