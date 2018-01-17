Runways reopen at airport; flights still subject to delays, cancellations

Passengers passed the time by eating, playing cards and going on their phones to surf.

The runways at Louis Armstrong Airport reopened shortly after noon Wednesday after being iced over and closed for most of the morning, leaving travelers stranded in the terminal.

The airport cautioned that runways reopening doesn't necessarily mean that flight schedules are back on time. Travelers are being urged to check the flight schedules.

“It comes with the territory when you travel in ice and snow,” said traveler Steve Willett.

People in the terminal have been eating, watching videos on their phones and playing cards. Lines for food were long.



People who don’t have too far to travel don’t really have alternatives either as most of the major roads out of town are all closed.

Temperatures may or may not peak above freezing this afternoon, so the conditions of the roads are uncertain.

