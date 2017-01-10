Safety plan being finalized for city, French Quarter

bourbonyellowtape.jpg (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS -- City officials are finalizing a plan they say will help make the city safer.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu said officials have been working on it for about a month.

Each year, New Orleans welcomes about eight million people from all over the world.



"In the last month or so, we've had the New Orleans Bowl, then we had the Sugar Bowl, we had New Year's Eve," said Landrieu. "We have had millions of people who've come in and out safely."

However, with attacks happening in other countries, and the recent shootings on Bourbon Street, officials said a safety plan is a must for the city, especially for the French Quarter.

"Unfortunately we're in a really dangerous world and I think we're in a new reality and we have to be vigilant about it," he said.

Landrieu wouldn't release details, but our partners at the New Orleans Advocate said ideas could include increased surveillance, restricted traffic, and more lighting. All measures authorities tested as people rang in the new year.

"Our police are doing a good job," Landrieu said. "In order for them to make the city safe you need more manpower, you need more money, you need a good strategy and you need more resources and we're trying again to put that together."

President of the French Quarter Business League, Alex Fein, owns and operates The Court of Two Sisters with his family.

"Bourbon's had an up and down year," Fein said. "Security is always on the tip of everybody's tongue."

While Fein appreciates the city's extra enforcement during big weekends and events, he wants special measures to be taken year-round.

"Everything's important: cameras, lighting, infrastructure," he said. "But we need it every night of the week, every night of the whole year, not just, you know, the 10-12 major events we have where thousands of people converge on Bourbon."

However, for Fein, safety boils down to one thing: adding more patrols.

"Police presence deters crime," he said. "We feel like, without the police presence, security will never be where it needs to be."

Fein is hopeful a resolution will be found when it comes to making the Quarter and city safer.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu said a final plan will be announced and presented hopefully very soon.

(© 2017 WWL)