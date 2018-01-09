Saints coats and caps are hot items as Who Dats travel to cold Minneapolis

METAIRIE -- Saints fans are spending this week getting ready for another big game on Sunday. For many, that means stocking up on Saints gear, and some jerseys are flying off the shelves.

The Black and Gold Store on Veterans Boulevard is sold out of Alvin Kamara's No. 41 home jersey, and managers are rushing to get another order in before Sunday

The owner said that knit caps, jackets and scarves have been hot items as the Who Dat Nation plans a trip to cold Minneapolis.

As for other jerseys, Dick's Sporting Goods says Drew Brees’ jersey is the 10th most popular jersey in the NFL and the third most popular quarterback jersey.

© 2018 WWL-TV