Saints fans react on social media to roller-coaster game

Stefon Diggs jumped in front of Marcus Williams, who rolled awkwardly underneath Diggs during an ill-fated attempt at a tackle.

WWLTV 10:50 PM. CST January 14, 2018

To be honest, the game was like a funeral for the first two and a half quarters. A little optimism began building after the Saints scored late in the third quarter - and then Marcus Williams picked off a pass and the Saints scored again. Michael Thomas roughed up some Vikings defenders and the Saints were suddenly bullying the bully who had been taking their lunch money. Here's how some of the Who Dat! Nation reacted as the game went along.

The first half was awful and the fans and reporters knew it...

The Saints were playing poorly enough, but many felt the referees weren't helping...

But, many, including some celebrities, were not giving up, despite the 17-0 score...

And then... the tide started to turn as the Saints finally got on the board with a touchdown...

And then another...

The Vikings added a field goal, and then the Saints took the lead as Brees hit Kamara for a TD!

The Vikings kicked a field goal to take the lead back, but Brees and the Saints had the ball and a chance... against the league's best defense...

 

After 3 misfires to Michael Thomas, Brees goes to Willie Snead for the first down, of course he does...

 

Then Will Lutz shows why Sean Payton has so much faith in him and the Saints appear to have the game in hand... up 24-23...

 

Except, they didn't - no one can figure out exactly what Marcus Williams was trying to do. He completely whiffed on a guy in mid air who couldn't move. He wasn't juked out of his shoes, he wasn't called for interference - he missed the man completely even though he was right there, and, it wasn't even close...

 

While the Saints and the fans were heartbroken, some in the national media were not so kind...

 

 

