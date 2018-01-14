Saints fans react on social media to roller-coaster game

Getty Images

To be honest, the game was like a funeral for the first two and a half quarters. A little optimism began building after the Saints scored late in the third quarter - and then Marcus Williams picked off a pass and the Saints scored again. Michael Thomas roughed up some Vikings defenders and the Saints were suddenly bullying the bully who had been taking their lunch money. Here's how some of the Who Dat! Nation reacted as the game went along.

The first half was awful and the fans and reporters knew it...

End of the 1Q:#Saints offense has run 12 plays for 33 yards, zero points, one interception, one first down and 0-3 on third down.



Yikes. — Andrew Doak (@AndrewDoak_WWL) January 14, 2018

Listen, the Saints emptied the tank vs CAR. This has gone about like I expected, maybe worse. The only positive is Saints will be much more self critical of roster now. — Ralph Malbrough (@SaintsForecast) January 14, 2018

This first half for the #Saints has gone as awful as it possibly could have.



There is zero silver lining right now.



Brees, o-line, defense struggling mightily, and calls all going against them.



Keenum, WRs, Vikings D playing remarkable. Not fazed by the moment at all. — Andrew Doak (@AndrewDoak_WWL) January 14, 2018

The Saints were playing poorly enough, but many felt the referees weren't helping...

i love when the players get to play, but this officiating is awful. @Saints #WHODAT #weak #NOvsMIN — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) January 14, 2018

Who hired the refs?! *cough* the Vikings *cough* — Kristin Pierce WWLTV (@KPierceTV) January 14, 2018

But, many, including some celebrities, were not giving up, despite the 17-0 score...

Come on @Saints !!!!! We don’t quit xoxo — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) January 14, 2018

Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? — Jeff Asher (@Crimealytics) January 14, 2018

And then... the tide started to turn as the Saints finally got on the board with a touchdown...

Hahahaha! Neighbor is shooting fireworks! #gosaints! — karen swensen (@karenswensen) January 14, 2018

And then another...

Nitroglycerin! Can’t. Take. This. — karen swensen (@karenswensen) January 15, 2018

When it was 17-0 if you said 10 minutes left Drew has ball with chance to get lead I'd have laughed for 10 minutes but said 'I'll take it no questions asked' — Ralph Malbrough (@SaintsForecast) January 15, 2018

The Vikings added a field goal, and then the Saints took the lead as Brees hit Kamara for a TD!

VINTAGE DREW BREES!



We are witnessing history. Oh. My. Gosh. — Andrew Doak (@AndrewDoak_WWL) January 15, 2018

Sounds like New Year's Eve/July 4th in my neighborhood right now. — Danny Monteverde (@DCMonteverde) January 15, 2018

Just gonna leave this right here.. pic.twitter.com/qNTCe6LROA — Ashley Rodrigue WWL (@ashleyrWWL) January 15, 2018

I need a paper bag STAT https://t.co/ewIFUhF63s — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) January 15, 2018

The Vikings kicked a field goal to take the lead back, but Brees and the Saints had the ball and a chance... against the league's best defense...

Come on Saints pic.twitter.com/UT7j4Mw47C — Diana Mirfiq (@Diana_Mirfiq) January 15, 2018

🖤🙏🏻💛 — Katie Moore (@katiecmoore) January 15, 2018

After 3 misfires to Michael Thomas, Brees goes to Willie Snead for the first down, of course he does...

Obviously you go to the guy in the doghouse for the biggest play in a decade — Jeff Asher (@Crimealytics) January 15, 2018

Then Will Lutz shows why Sean Payton has so much faith in him and the Saints appear to have the game in hand... up 24-23...

What a comeback! What a game! Keenum has :25 seconds to work with. — Leslie Spoon WWL-TV (@LeslieSpoonWWL) January 15, 2018

This was the @Rustynailnola reaction after the Wil Lutz FG make ...this game has been incredible pic.twitter.com/JPdiGYCh3J — Ricardo LeCompte (@RLeCompteTV) January 15, 2018

Except, they didn't - no one can figure out exactly what Marcus Williams was trying to do. He completely whiffed on a guy in mid air who couldn't move. He wasn't juked out of his shoes, he wasn't called for interference - he missed the man completely even though he was right there, and, it wasn't even close...

I DON'T BELIEVE WHAT I JUST SAW — Danny Rockwell (@drockwell3) January 15, 2018

💔 — Ashley Rodrigue WWL (@ashleyrWWL) January 15, 2018

Oh no. Saints lose in heartbreaking fashion. Unbelievable. Marcus Williams has had such a great rookie season but whiffs on the tackle. — Leslie Spoon WWL-TV (@LeslieSpoonWWL) January 15, 2018

While the Saints and the fans were heartbroken, some in the national media were not so kind...

That might be the worst missed tackle in NFL history. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 15, 2018

This mistake by Marcus WILLIAMS — missing that play on Stefon Diggs — May be the absolute WORST MISTAKE I’ve ever seen in NFL Post-Season History. If it’s not THE worst it’s certainly up there. All the man had to do is make a tackle and the game is over. Horrible, Horrible Error. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 15, 2018

Imagine 39-year-old Drew Brees losing maybe his last best Super Bowl chance like that. — Ed Werder (@EdwerderRFA) January 15, 2018

© 2018 WWL-TV