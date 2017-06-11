Saints' Mark Ingram, Cam Jordan lip sync battle for charity

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Saints players Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram took their talents off the field and onto the stage Sunday for charity.

.@MarkIngram22 & @camjordan94 will compete in a Lip Sync Battle for charity today with @CarnivalCruise! Who wins?! https://t.co/ynNIhxxMJF — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 11, 2017

The two players competed in the Lip Sync Battle aboard the Carnival Dream. Jordan and Ingram faced off performing to Usher’s “Yeah” and Whitesnakes' “Here I go again.”

Ultimately, Jordan took home the $10,000 prize for United Way. But Ingram did not walk away empty-handed. Ingram also received a $5,000 donation to the Mark Ingram Foundation.

