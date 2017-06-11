WWL
Saints' Mark Ingram, Cam Jordan lip sync battle for charity

Kevin Dupuy , WWLTV 8:18 PM. CDT June 11, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Saints players Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram took their talents off the field and onto the stage Sunday for charity.

The two players competed in the Lip Sync Battle aboard the Carnival Dream. Jordan and Ingram faced off performing to Usher’s “Yeah” and Whitesnakes' “Here I go again.”

Ultimately, Jordan took home the $10,000 prize for United Way. But Ingram did not walk away empty-handed. Ingram also received a $5,000 donation to the Mark Ingram Foundation.

 

