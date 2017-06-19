Sandbags available in Hancock County

The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency will have self-serve sand and sand bags at the following locations on June 20, 2017 at 12:00 Noon. Please bring your own shovel. If you need assistance with getting the sand-bags, please contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942 or Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.
LOCATIONS:
- HANCOCK COUNTY HORSE ARENA, 4184 KILN/DELISLE ROAD
- OLD HANCOCK COUNTY COMPLEX, 3068 LONGFELLOW DRIVE
- LAKESHORE COMMUNITY CENTER, 6440 LOWER BAY ROAD
- DIAMONDHEAD CITY HALL
- BAYSIDE FORE DEPARTMENT, 6215 WEST HINDS STREET
- WEST HANCOCK FIRE DEPARTMENT, 16006 WASHINGTON STREET
For further information, contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs