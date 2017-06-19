WWL
Sandbags available in Hancock County

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 5:05 AM. CDT June 20, 2017

The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency will have self-serve sand and sand bags at the following locations on June 20, 2017 at 12:00 Noon. Please bring your own shovel. If you need assistance with getting the sand-bags, please contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942 or Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.

 

LOCATIONS:

 

  1. HANCOCK COUNTY HORSE ARENA, 4184 KILN/DELISLE ROAD
  2. OLD HANCOCK COUNTY COMPLEX, 3068 LONGFELLOW DRIVE
  3. LAKESHORE COMMUNITY CENTER, 6440 LOWER BAY ROAD
  4. DIAMONDHEAD CITY HALL
  5. BAYSIDE FORE DEPARTMENT, 6215 WEST HINDS STREET
  6. WEST HANCOCK FIRE DEPARTMENT, 16006 WASHINGTON STREET

 

 

 

For further information, contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942

 

