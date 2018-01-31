NEW ORLEANS - Six strip clubs in the French Quarter have reached an agreement with the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control. Five of those clubs were scheduled to have a hearing Thursday to determine if the suspension of their liquor licenses was justified.

One of those clubs has shut down operations completely, and five others will pay a fine and have their liquor license temporarily suspended. The announcement on the agreements also came after a heated afternoon Wednesday on Bourbon Street.

A City press conference regarding the Bourbon Street reconstruction project came to a halt, when a large group of demonstrators let their voices be heard.

"Stripping feeds families!" said Brittney.

"There's still no police to protect me when I walk to my car after work, but you know there's still pimps and murderers at 4 a.m., but we repaved Bourbon Street, great job!" said dancer Chere Noble.

The group of exotic dancers and other club employees spoke out about recent raids that took place in eight strip clubs on and around Bourbon. New Orleans Police, State Police and the ATC suspended their liquor licenses after finding instances of prostitution, drug use, and other 'lewd acts.' On Monday, Covenant House Director Jim Kelly, told Eyewitness News he applauds the enforcement.

"This is not about the dancers," he said. "This is about the owners and managers who are allowing prostitution and drugs to take place in their establishments. The employees of those clubs should be able to work in a drug-free, prostitution-free, work place just like any other restaurant or club in the French Quarter."

Others though disagree.

"Are bad things happening in the clubs? Absolutely not," said club DJ JC Burke.

Some employees claim the findings are non-sense. They say the suspensions have hurt them, rather than helped.

"It's a place that represented stability and financial security for me," said Noble. "It's the only reason I was able to leave my abusive relationship and now they closed the only place that gives me what I need to survive."

"To have not only my passion, but my income threatened by an outside force that's completely illegitimate," said dancer Bex Crow. "It's not right and if we don't stand up for it, nobody else is going to."

Which was the message demonstrators wanted the city to hear Wednesday: standing together for what they believe in.

"These streets have been open for a few weeks so to call this a ribbon cutting in the middle of shutting down all these clubs and saying, 'Welcome to the New Bourbon Street,' we know what the city is trying to imply and that is not the case," said Burke. "These clubs aren't going away, these clubs have been part of what Bourbon Street is."

Three other clubs have not reached an agreement with the ATC. Their hearings are scheduled for February 6th.

