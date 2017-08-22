SBA approves disaster loans for five parishes impacted by August 5 flood

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that low-interest federal disaster loans are available to Louisiana businesses and residents who where affected by flooding on August 5.

Governor Edwards filed a request for the disaster assistance on August 17 and the SBA declared a disaster under based on the request. SBA assistance will be available in Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard and St. Tammany parishes.

“Flood recovery can be one of the most difficult situations for a family and business to overcome. It’s important we do everything we can to help with that process. We are thankful the SBA understands that need and approved our request for assistance,” Edwards said.

A Disaster Loan Outreach Center will open to answer questions about the disaster loan program and the application process. Individuals can also receive help completing and filing their loan applications. The center will be open on the days and times below:

Mid-City Library

Second Floor - Long Room

4140 Canal St.

New Orleans, LA 70119

Opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23

Mondays - Thursdays, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Closed for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4

Closes at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14

Businesses of all sizes and private non-profit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. SBA can also lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.

Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

Applicants may apply online, and receive additional disaster assistance information at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard‑of‑hearing may call (800) 877-8339.

Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The filing deadline to return applications for property damage is October 23, 2017. The deadline to return economic injury applications is May 22, 2018.

