Scalise 'has improved' according to latest update from hospital

Congressman Steve Scalise has improved in the last 24 hours, according to officials at the Medstar Washington Hospital where the Majority Whip is being treated.

According to a statement from the hospital Scalise underwent a second surgery related to his internal injuries and a broken bone in his leg. He remains in critical condition.

The statement added that Scalise will require additional operations and will be in the hospital for some time.

President Donald Trump addressed the shooting Thursday morning, saying Scalise's condition is "more difficult" than first thought, adding that the wounded congressman is "in some trouble."

Trump made the brief remarks at the White House ahead of a ceremony to sign an executive order related to workforce development.

Scalise "continues his very brave fight … but it's been much more difficult than people even thought at the time."

