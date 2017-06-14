Scalise in critical condition, hospital says

Congressman Steve Scalise talks to delegates at the Southern Republican Leadership Conference, April 9, 2010 in New Orleans. (Photo: Cheryl Gerber/Getty Images)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and two Capitol police officers were among five people shot during baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday morning, leading the FBI to launch an investigation into the ambush-style attack.

Scalise's office initially said he was in stable condition at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, but the hospital on Wednesday afternoon said he was in critical condition after undergoing surgery.

Critical condition means a patient has unstable vital signs and could be unconscious.

James T. Hodgkinson, the man suspected of shooting Rep. Steve Scalise and four others, has died.

James T. Hodgkinson, the 66-year-old Illinois man identified as the gunman, died a short time later while in custody, President Trump announced. Scalise, who was placed on a stretcher before being airlifted from Eugene Simpson Stadium Park, was shot in the hip.

"Prior to entering surgery, the Whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone," an early statement from Scalise's office read. "He is grateful for the brave actions of U.S. Capitol Police, first responders, and colleagues."

Gov. John Bel Edwards said the shooting appeared to be an "outrageous, cowardly attack on one of our own."

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, said Zack Barth, one of his legislative correspondents, was also one of those injured during the shooting. He said Barth was being treated and was expected to make a “full recovery.”

Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa said his wounded officers are in good condition. Their injuries were not life-threatening, he said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., identified the officers as special agents David Bailey and Crystal Griner, The Washington Post reported.

Matt Mika, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods, was also hospitalized.

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Alabama) told CNN the shots rang out about 6:00 a.m. Central during a Republic baseball team practice ahead of an annual charity game between House and Senate GOP and Democrats, a tradition since 1909.

While it remains unknown if Scalise was an intended target, Brooks said the shooting didn't appear random.

"It sure as heck wasn't an accident," he said on CNN. "He knew who we were and … he was going after elected officials."

Tim Slater, Special Agent in Charge of the Criminal Division for the FBI's Washington Field Office, later declined to immediately identify a motivation for the shooting.

"It's too early to tell if they were targeted or not," he told reporters gathered outside the ballpark. "We are exploring all angles."

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, said that if reports that the shooting were political in nature, "we've sunk to a new low."

While authorities worked to try to figure out why Hodgkinson opened fire on the practice, some of his background began to come into focus.

The Belleville, Ill., man’s Facebook page includes pictures of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, who ran for president, and rhetoric against Trump. One post reads: “Trump is Traitor. Trump Has Destroyed Our Democracy. It’s Time to Destroy Trump & Co.”

Hodgkinson volunteered for Sanders’ campaign. The Vermont senator said he was “sickened” by the shooting.

“Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms” Sanders said in a statement. “Real change can only come about through nonviolent action, and anything else runs against our most deeply held American values.”

A number of Republican congressional leaders said Scalise was on second base when the gunfire erupted and had to crawl away to escape the gunman.

"He was pulling himself along the ground," Brooks said, adding that Scalise was never able to stand up.

Capitol police officers, who are with Scalise 24 hours a day due to his position as third-ranking Republican in the house, are credited with helping to stop the gunman before he could do any other harm.

“Many lives would have been lost if not for the heroic actions of the two Capitol police officers who took down the gunman,” Trump said, “despite sustaining gunshot wounds during a very, very brutal assault.”

"What would have happened if Steve hadn't had his security staff out there?" Kennedy asked. "We had 20-30 congressmen out there. Without his detail it would have been a turkey shoot."

Sen. Jeff Flake, R- Arizona, told reporters he grabbed Scalise's cellphone to call his wife to tell her the news before she heard it anywhere else.

"They think he's going to be able to pull through this," Rep. Garret Graves, R-Louisiana, later told WBRZ-TV.

Scalise, who lives in Jefferson Parish, represents Louisiana's 1st Congressional District, which includes most of the north shore, parts of Orleans and Jefferson parishes, St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes, as well as parts of the bayou parishes of Terrebonne and Lafourche.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office blocked the road leading to Scalise's Jefferson Parish home. Among those at the house were Sheriff Newell Normand, who said he was there to coordinate with the family "as it relates to what their plans may or may not be."

He also decried the shooting. "I think we've lost our minds. We've getting cuckoo crazy -- if we aren't there already -- where you can't go to a ballpark and participate and practice for an event that has been around for many years."

Scalise’s family later left their Old Jefferson home carrying luggage, The New Orleans Advocate reported. Deputies who had blocked off the street also drove away.

Parishioners who attend St. Catherine of Sienna Roman Catholic Church with Scalise in Old Metairie said they were saddened to hear the news.

“Steve is a good guy. None of that should occur in our country,” Bryan Hughes said. “We gotta get back to common sense.”

Carol Jambon said Scalise’s children often play at a nearby playground, and Capitol police are always in tow.

“It’s a shame in this world you gotta have security to come watch your kids play,” Jambon said.

"To a colleague, co-worker, and national leader for Jefferson Parish, I am praying for you and aides," Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni said in a prepared statement. "I wish a speedy recovery and my hearts are with you and the families involved."

"We have to all be clear: an attack on any public official, staff member ... first responder, is an attack on democracy, and on all Americans. It is an attack on our country, and it's unacceptable,” said Mayor Mitch Landrieu, who served in the Legislature with Scalise. “Now more than ever we have to put aside our differences in unite against cowardly violence."

Scalise, 51, has been in office since May 2008 and chairs the House Republican Study Committee. He is married and has two children and served as a state representative and senator before being elected to Congress.

Trump described Scalise as a “patriot and a fighter.”

“Steve, I want you to know that you have the prayers … of an entire nation, and frankly the entire world. America is praying for you and America is praying for all of the victims of this terrible shooting.”

WWL-TV reporters Katie Moore, Paul Murphy and Katie Steiner contributed to this story.

