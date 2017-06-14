Scalise to require more surgeries after bullet injured organs, caused 'severe' bleeding

Congressman Steve Scalise talks to delegates at the Southern Republican Leadership Conference, April 9, 2010 in New Orleans. (Photo: Cheryl Gerber/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS -- The bullet that pierced House Majority Whip Steve Scalise's left hip crossed his pelvis, fractured bones and injured internal organs causing severe bleeding, his office said Wednesday night.

He was airlifted to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in shock, his office said, and underwent immediate surgery and an additional procedure to stop bleeding.

VIDEO: Witness captures Alexandria shooting on cell phone

Scalise has received multiple units of blood and remains critical, his office said, adding that he will require additional operations.

Scalise and four others were shot during an ambush-style attack earlier in the morning at a baseball field where a team of Republican lawmakers practiced ahead of an annual game against Democratic counterparts.

James T. Hodgkinson, the 66-year-old Illinois man identified as the gunman, died a short time later while in custody, President Trump announced during a somber 2-minute address from the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House.

