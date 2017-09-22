Scalise to supporters: I can't wait to get back

In what is believed to be his first public comments since he was shot while on a baseball practice field near Washington D.C. in June, U.S. Congressman Steve Scalise told a Louisiana group that he can’t wait to get back to his job.
According to The Advocate, Scalise delivered the minute-long, pre-recorded message to the Louisiana Family Forum’s annual legislative awards gala.
Scalise has undergone several surgeries and plenty of rehabilitation since he was shot in the hip when a gunman opened fire on a group of Republican players on June 14.
Scalise was reportedly extremely critical when he was taken by chopper to a hospital in Washington.
The Advocate says he is re-learning how to walk. Specifics of his condition have not been made public.
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs