Scalise to supporters: I can't wait to get back

In what is believed to be his first public comments since he was shot while on a baseball practice field near Washington D.C. in June, U.S. Congressman Steve Scalise told a Louisiana group that he can’t wait to get back to his job.



According to The Advocate, Scalise delivered the minute-long, pre-recorded message to the Louisiana Family Forum’s annual legislative awards gala.



Scalise has undergone several surgeries and plenty of rehabilitation since he was shot in the hip when a gunman opened fire on a group of Republican players on June 14.



Scalise was reportedly extremely critical when he was taken by chopper to a hospital in Washington.



The Advocate says he is re-learning how to walk. Specifics of his condition have not been made public.



