Scalise to undergo additional surgery

WASHINGTON – House Majority Whip Steve Scalise will undergo another surgery on Wednesday after being injured in an ambush-style shooting on June 14, his office announced on Tuesday.

The shooting, which also injured four others, took place in Alexandria, Virginia where a team of Republican lawmakers were practicing baseball for an annual game against Democratic counterparts. Scalise was shot in the left hip, causing fractured bones, injuries to internal organs and severe bleeding.



Scalise, who had to crawl away from the lone gunman, was airlifted and underwent emergency surgery immediately following the shooting.



Since the shooting he has undergone several major surgeries. Wednesday’s scheduled surgery is a part of Scalise’s ongoing recovery process, his office says. Scalise’s condition ranged from critical to fair while being treated at the MedStar Washington Hospital Center in the months following the shooting.



He returned to work on the U.S. House floor in September to a standing ovation from his colleagues.



In a statement on Tuesday, Scalise said that he is “incredibly humbled by the outpouring of support and prayers” he has received throughout his recovery and is thankful for the care he has received from his medical team.



“I will remain fully engaged in my work as I heal from this procedure, and I look forward to returning to the Capitol as soon as I can within the coming weeks,” Scalise said.

