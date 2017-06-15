​Scalise's condition ‘more difficult' than first thought, Trump says

WASHINGTON -- Rep. Steve Scalise's condition is "more difficult" than first thought, President Trump said Thursday morning, adding that the wounded congressman is "in some trouble."

Trump made the brief remarks at the White House ahead of a ceremony to sign an executive order related to workforce development.

Scalise "continues his very brave fight … but it's been much more difficult than people even thought at the time."

Scalise's office late Wednesday night said he was in critical condition after a rifle round pierced his hip, damaging internal organs, shattering bones and causing "severe" bleeding.

The president and first lady paid a visit to the Washington, D.C. hospital a short time later, delivering two bouquets of white flowers to Scalise's room and visiting with Scalise's family, The Associated Press reported.

Rep. Erik Paulsen (R-Minn.), Scalise's congressional roommate, told Minneapolis TV station WTSP that Scalise was unconscious when he visited earlier Wednesday afternoon.

Trump said Scalise "made a great sacrifice, but there could be some unity brought to our country. Let's hope so."

Trump said he also visited the two Capitol police officers wounded during the attack on a Republican baseball team practice. Also wounded were a lobbyist and congressional aide.

"They (the Capitol police) ran right into the fire … and saved a lot of lives," Trump said. "They have great, great courage."

The gunman, 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson died a short time later from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

