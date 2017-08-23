School's air-conditioning units stolen right before school starts
Thieves stole the air-conditioning units at St. John Lutheran Church and School in New Orleans and the people who run the school are trying to figure out how to come up with the thousands of dollars for needed repairs.
WWLTV 6:07 PM. CDT August 23, 2017
