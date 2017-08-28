Schools close due to heavy rain, street flooding

As heavy rain is starting to cause street flooding in the area, some schools and universities have canceled classes on Monday, August 28. Those schools include:

- The University of New Orleans

- Central Catholic High School (in Morgan City)

- Holy Cross Elementary Catholic School (in Morgan City)

All Orleans Parish School Board and Recovery School District schools will close for Tuesday, August 29. Announcements concerning school for OPSB and RSD for Wednesday through Friday will be made based on later forecasts.

This list will be updated as more schools announced their closure.

