Search continues for crew after barge fire off Texas coast

PORT ARANSAS, Texas (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two missing crew members from a barge that caught fire off the Texas coast.

Coast Guard spokeswoman Jennae Steinmiller says that emergency responders also worked to contain the spread of oil from the barge, which was nearing Mustang Island, about 14 miles from the site of Friday morning's explosion.

A Port Aransas city official told The Associated Press Friday that one of the crew members had died. Steinmiller wasn't able Saturday to confirm the death, saying that no one had been recovered from the water.

The explosion happened while a tugboat with the barge was pulling in its anchor early Friday about 3 miles (5 kilometers) from Port Aransas. Steinmiller says the barge was carrying about 132,000 barrels of crude oil.

