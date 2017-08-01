Search on after overturned boat found in Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities are searching an area of Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans between the Twin Spans and Highway 11 bridges after receiving a report of a man treading water in the lake.



The Coast Guard says it got a report shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday about a man without a life vest in Lake Pontchartrain .



Family members who made their way to the scene said they recognized their loved one's pickup truck and the 12-foot flatboat that was brought back to shore by search crews with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.



The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries say the boat that was recovered also had an ice chest and other personal items.

© 2017 WWL-TV