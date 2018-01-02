Search party forms for missing man as temperatures drop

SPRINGFIELD, La. -- A group of at least 75 people are searching for Peter Pedeaux, a 19-year-old man who has been missing since New Year's Eve according to our partners at The Advocate.

Peter's uncle, Deven Pedeaux, told The Advocate that the search team has been working with local law enforcement since Monday evening.

Peter Pedeaux was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, near 22318 Blood River Road. Police say he was with friends at the time.

He is described as 5'9, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The search is being conducted by the sheriff's office, the parish's Fire Protection District 2, family and community members according to The Advocate. A sheriff spokeswoman said they are searching by foot and on boats.

Reporters spotted a helicopter in the air as well.

