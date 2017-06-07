Search underway for man missing in Lake Pontchartrain

Crews were searching Wednesday afternoon for a man who went missing in Lake Pontchartrain. (Photo: Steve Wolfram / WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS – A search was underway Wednesday afternoon for a man who went missing in Lake Pontchartrain near the Seabrook Bridge.

An eyewitness told WWL-TV that the man was in a canoe or kayak that began to take on water after it was hit by a wave.

The witness said the man went under about 50 yards off the shore.

Onlookers who saw the man struggle to stay above water tried to get to him but were not able to before he disappeared below the surface.

The Coast Guard was joined by the New Orleans fire and police departments and other agencies as they combed the choppy lake waters.

