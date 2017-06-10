Second arrest made in Gray double shooting

GRAY – Deputies in Terrebonne Parish arrested a second person in connection with an investigation into a Tuesday shooting in Gray, La.

Sheriff Jerry Larpenter said the shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday night near the intersection of Marietta Place and Savannah Drive. Two men, ages 18-years-old and 21-years-old, were found with multiple gunshot wounds one block from the shooting location.

Friday, deputies along with the Houma Police Department arrested 19-year-old Alan Michael Robinson. He was booked on two counts of attempted first-degree murder. An arrest warrant was issued for a second person, 21-year-old Kaylon Barrow.

Barrow surrendered to deputies at the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Saturday. Barrow was booked on two counts of attempted second-degree murder. He remains in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on $150,000 bond.

© 2017 WWL-TV