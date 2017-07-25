Second candidate has name stricken from ballot for fall election

NEW ORLEANS -- Yet another challenge filed against a candidate for the fall municipal election has been upheld.

Civil District Court Judge Nakisha Ervin-Knott on Tuesday disqualified Danil Faust, who sought to unseat longtime Clerk of Criminal District Court Arthur Morrell, since he qualified as a Green Party candidate but was listed as a member of the Democratic Party on his voter registration.

“Mr. Faust’s notice of candidacy was not free from error and did not satisfy the legal requirements of accuracy when it was filed,” Ervin-Knott wrote in her judgement, noting that the error “cannot be corrected after the fact.”

If the decision withstands a possible appeal, Morrell’s re-election will be automatic since he drew no other opponent.

A message left Tuesday evening for Faust was not immediately returned.

His disqualification was the second in 24 hours.

Civil District Court Judge Kern Reese knocked Fredrick “Freddy” Brooks, the lone opponent of Sheriff Marlin Gusman, out of the race on Monday after he ruled against him in a dispute about whether he has filed state income tax returns.

Gusman also drew no other opponent and will also win another term if Reese’s decision is not overturned on an an appeal.

