NEW ORLEANS – A former evidence custodian for the Causeway Police Department was indicted Friday, the second employee this week to face legal woes.

Authorities said William Jones, 44, is accused of various counts of theft, including stealing drugs, money and two guns.

According to the St. Tammany District Attorney’s office, Thomas is accused of taking between $5,000-25,000, and taking two guns that were in the department’s custody.

Tuesday, a bridge toll collector was accused of stealing $4,000 in toll money. That person’s name has not been released, but authorities have been contacted to pursue charges,

