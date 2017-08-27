Second Harvest Food Bank accepting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

Image via Facbook: Second Harvest Food Bank

NEW ORLEANS – The Second Harvest Food Bank is collecting donations of food, water and emergency supplies to aid the response efforts to residents in Texas impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Starting at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, August 28 until further notice, Second Harvest will accept donations for Hurricane Harvey victims at the following locations:

- Second Harvest New Orleans warehouse and facility located at 700 Edwards Avenue in the Elmwood Warehouse District area

- Second Harvest Lafayette warehouse and facility located at 215 E. Pinhook Road in Lafayette

- Northshore Food Bank located at North Columbia Street in Covington

Items the food bank are accepting include non-perishable food items, especially “pop top” canned goods that do not require can-openers, water, MREs that are not expired, cleaning supplies such as bleach, gloves and garbage bags and any other disaster-specific items.

Monetary donations can also be made online at no-hunger.org to Harvey and the food bank’s year-round disaster preparedness.

Second Harvest is also coordinating its response with partners in the Feeding America network such as the Houston Food Bank.

© 2017 WWL-TV