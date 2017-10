NEW ORLEANS -- A second line to pay tribute to legendary musician Fats Domino is planned for Nov. 1.

The second line will meet at 5 p.m. in the Bywater at Vaughan's Lounge and head down St. Claude Avenue to Domino's former house in the Ninth Ward, located at 1208 Caffin Avenue.

The parade will then return to Vaughan's for a memorial party and tribute performances.

