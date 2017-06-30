Second suspect in killing of Metairie father and son sentenced after pleading guilty

Haraquon Degruy

GRETNA, La. -- Haraquon Degruy, the second suspect in the killing of a father and son inside their Metairie home, was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison.



Judge Ray Steib of the 24th Judicial District Court sentenced Degruy after she pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter in the deaths of David and Nicholas Pence two years ago.



The Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office said it agreed to accept the plea after discussions with Beth Pence, the wife of David and mother of Nicholas, who said another trial would be too difficult.



“To the Pence family, I have been impressed with their strength throughout this ordeal and your compassion for Ms. Degruy” in allowing the plea to go forward, Steib said after handing down the sentence.



Degruy, 20, was set to go to court last month but wrote a letter from jail saying she takes “full responsibility” for her actions and deserved “no lighter sentence than my co-defendant.”



That co-defendant is Dexter Allen, Degruy’s former boyfriend, who last month was sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole for firing the shotgun blasts that killed the Pences.



Degruy was accused of going on an auto-burglary spree with Allen on Apri 22, 2015, and then waiting outside in a stolen car while Allen broke into the Pence home on Clifford Drive.



Steib also sentenced Degruy to two years on each of the 19 counts of burglary she faced.



The sentences will run concurrently.

