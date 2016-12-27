Secret Santa Bill Gates gifts Kevin Belton's book

A Reddit user named Aerrix posted this photo of Kevin Belton's book she says was given to her by Bill Gates on Reddit. (Photo: Reddit)

Chef Kevin Belton has fans here in New Orleans and across the country. Apparently, the world’s richest man, Bill Gates, is one of them.



A woman who uses the website Reddit and its gift exchange says the billionaire Microsoft founder sent her gifts through Reddit’s Secret Santa gift exchange. One of them was Belton’s cookbook, Kevin Belton’s Big Flavors of New Orleans, the companion cookbook to his PBS television series.



The Reddit user named Aerrix is apparently originally from Louisiana. She posted a photo showing the inscription and autograph Gates signed in the book.

“Since you’re originally from Louisiana and miss your uncle’s Cajun cooking, I thought you might enjoy trying some of the recipes from this cookbook. Merry Christmas, Bill Gates.”

Chef Kevin Belton stars in new national cooking show "New Orleans Cooking with Kevin Belton." (Photo provided by WYES.org) (Photo: Photo provided by WYES, WYES.org)





Belton wrote the cookbook as the companion to his nationally-televised series, “New Orleans Cooking with Kevin Belton.” Produced by WYES-TV, the show airs nationwide. He also appears regularly on Tuesdays on the Eyewitness Morning News and teaches at the New Orleans School of Cooking.



In her post, Aerrix wrote of getting a mysterious box - a "freakin' HUGE BOX," she called it. It contained several gifts and a picture of Gates in a Santa Claus hat.

Gates apparently did his homework when putting together the gift list. In addition to Chef Belton’s book, he included several gifts that match the woman’s interests on her Reddit Gifts profile page. It says she enjoys video games and “The Legend of Zelda.”

Gates sent Zelda mittens for her and her dog, a Minecraft edition Xbox One, Harry Potter slippers and a Legend of Zelda master sword made out of paper.

The woman said Gates also made a donation in her name to code.org, which helps students learn about computer science. She called that “AWESOME because it's something near and dear to my heart as my husband is a programmer and my brother has a degree in computer science!"

Gates has been known to take part in the Secret Santa program before, joining a list of celebrities that include Alyssa Milano and Snoop Dogg.

