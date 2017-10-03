The country is once again forced to confront security issues in the wake of another mass shooting. As New Orleans prepares for upcoming outdoor concerts and festivals, safety concerns are in the back of many people's minds.

"It was very scary to think that that can happen when you're just going to a place, listening to music, something that you love to do and that's not even safe anymore," New Orleans resident Edward Wroten said.

Now a country is left struggling to find ways to keep citizens safe, particularly in venues in the heart of the city, like Champion Square.

"You got high buildings, you've got an elevated position, someone could shoot down very easily," Security Expert Robert Allen said as he examined the set up of Champion Square.

Allen has over 30 years of military and law enforcement experience. He walked Eyewitness News through some of the challenges of having a concert in Champion Square. Jason Aldean, who was performing during the Las Vegas mass shooting, is set to perform there at the end of October.

"As far as actually securing the area yourself- it's difficult, it's really difficult," Allen said.

He says we need to find a better balance between personal freedoms and public safety. Some New Orleans residents say they'll never go to a concert the same way again.

"I'm really going to be looking for security, find the exits immediately," Wroten said.

Others say they won't let terrorists win.

"I don't want to live in fear. I taught my family not to live in fear," Anna Yarborough said. "I think this is an outlier and I realize that shootings are increasing but I'm not going to live in fear."

Eyewitness News reached out to Voodoo Fest, a concert promoted by Live Nation, the same group promoting the route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. Voodoo Fest organizers released the following statement:

"Our hearts are with our colleagues and everyone in Las Vegas who was affected by this terrible tragedy. Safety is the top priority at Voodoo Music + Arts Experience. We work year round with the City of New Orleans, New Orleans Police Department, New Orleans Fire Department and other authorities to prepare our security and response plans. Voodoo has a layered security plan, which is seen and unseen, including pat downs, bag searches and size limits and an enhanced security and law enforcement presence inside and outside the festival."

© 2017 WWL-TV