Security guard shot outside library in Bywater, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a security guard was shot in the Bywater on Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred around 7:40 p.m. outside the Alvar Library. According to NOPD, the security guard was shot in the back.

Police say the man was a security guard and contracted with a private security company to patrol the library. He was armed at the time the shooting occurred, however he did not return fire, police say.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is currently in critical condition, according to NOPD.

The library was open at the time of the shooting. No description of a suspect has been released at this time.

Police urge anyone with information on the shooting to call Crimestoppers.

