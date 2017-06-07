Seven juveniles, 2 others arrested in recent carjackings, armed robberies

NOPD Supt. Michael Harrison addresses the media on Wednesday.

NEW ORLEANS – Police have linked eight people, including six juveniles, to a number of armed robberies and carjackings across the city in recent days, Superintendent Michael Harrison said Wednesday.

“We told you we would catch you, and now we have delivered on our promise,” Harrison said. “We are not playing with you. We are coming for you.”

Among those arrested is the teenage suspect in the carjacking and robbery of the lead singer of the popular local band Flow Tribe.

Rannell Fields, 17, was booked on five counts of armed robbery with a firearm, one of which apparently included the robbery last week of musician K.C. O’Rorke, The New Orleans Advocate reported.

That carjacking and robbery – in which his trumpets were taken –happened after O’Rorke returned home from playing a benefit concert at Tipitina’s.

The Advocate also reported that Fields has been linked to four other armed robbery attacks reported in New Orleans between Thursday and early Sunday, court records show.

Harrison said the number of juveniles suspected in the crimes shows a “brazen” attitude. If juveniles choose to commit those crimes, he said, they’ll face adult consequences.

“They’ve become emboldened and brazen,” he said. “This is grown-man behavior.”

Harrison also asked parents to take a role in their children’s lives and are indoors when the city’s curfew takes effect, which is 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday through Saturday.

“Had they abided by the curfew, perhaps they would not have been out,” he said. “They committed very, very violent crimes.”

