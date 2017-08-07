Seven pumps not working during Saturday flood, S&WB official says

(Photo: TJ Pipitone/WWL-TV, WWL)

NEW ORLEANS -- Seven of the city’s 121 pumps were not working during Saturday’s flood, a Sewerage & Water Board’s official said Monday, but that had no effect on the agency’s efforts to drain the streets.

“There was simply just too much rain for the largest drainage system in the world to handle,” S&WB General Superintendent Joe Becker told reporters at Pumping Station No. 1 in Central City.

Becker said that all 24 pumping stations were manned before, during and after the rainstorm that dumped as much as 9 inches of water in some of the lowest parts of the city.

The pumps that were not working were down for "maintenance" and scattered at stations across the city, Becker said. But, he said, that is not uncommon.

"Because of the preventive maintenance work all the time, we do have pumps that are out of service at any given rain event," he said. "It's ... very unusual, very unusual for us to be able to use all 121 pumps."

About the same time Becker made his comments, Mayor Mitch Landrieu was across town preparing to begin a tour of Treme and Mid-City, which both saw heavy flooding. He announced he had ordered a report to determine if all the pumps were working properly.

“I'm just reminding everybody we're going through a $2 billion renovation of our entire sewerage and water drainage system. And we were able to get that money because we had issues. We're fixing the power plant and all of that stuff, but as far as I know, right now … all of the pumps were working,” he said. “If they weren't, we'll figure out which ones weren't and why but I don't think that's the case right now.”

