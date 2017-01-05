Severed arm found in St. John canal

NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of Gentilly.

RESERVE, La. - A severed human arm was found near a canal in St. John the Baptist Parish.

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, the arm was discovered near the Reserve Canal by Interstate 10 eastbound near mile marker 202.9.

Officers were called to the waterway Dec. 29 about 8:30 a.m. after receiving a report from a fisherman who found the arm in the water, said the sheriff's office.

"Detectives are investigating to determine how the body part ended up in the waterway. Detectives searched for any additional body parts, but none were immediately found," said a statement from the sheriff's office.

The arm was taken to the State Police Crime Lab for examination, and results may be received in 6-8 weeks.