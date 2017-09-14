Sheriff: Fire Chief cleared in wife's death, department still awaiting test results

SLIDELL, LA. - St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith announced Thursday Fire Chief Steve Krentel has been cleared in the investigation into his wife's July death.

Smith also said he was not disputing the parish coroner's ruling of a homicide, but was instead concerned about the timing of the announcement because of pending lab results.

"We have worked this case tirelessly and aggressively as a homicide since day one, and will continue to do so," said Smith.

Three separate autopsies were done on Nanette Krentel, who was found in her burned home with a gunshot wound to the head.

"We will do everything in our power to bring justice for Nanette Krentel and closure to the family," said Smith.

